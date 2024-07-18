UNH poll: McKee’s job approval rating at 29%

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Another poll brings poor approval ratings for Democratic Gov. Daniel J. McKee. A recent poll by the University of New Hampshire found less than one-third of residents, including 42% of Democrats, approve of McKee’s performance as governor. The “Ocean State Poll,” conducted by The Survey Center at the University of New Hampshire July

PROVIDENCE

– Another poll brings poor approval ratings for Democratic Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

A recent poll by the University of New Hampshire found less than one-third of residents, including 42% of Democrats, approve of McKee's performance as governor.

The “Ocean State Poll,” conducted by The Survey Center at the University of New Hampshire July 11-15, surveyed 598 Rhode Islanders. Only 29% approve of McKee’s job performance while 65% disapproved, exactly the same response as in May.

McKee’s approval rating was higher in the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States in June . Of 390 Rhode Island residents surveyed online between April 2 and May 24 in that poll, 37% said they approved of McKee’s job performance, an increase from the 30% approval rating he received between Dec. 21 and Jan. 24.

The University of New Hampshire poll found Rhode Island residents are pessimistic about the direction of the state and cited housing [16%], infrastructure [15%], the economy [13%], and corrupt or incompetent government [11%] as the state’s most important problems.

Two-thirds, 60% of those surveyed, said the state was headed in the wrong direction, while 27% said it wasn’t. The response was also strong along party lines, with 90% of Republicans and 74% of independents saying the state was on the wrong track.

The poll also found 71% of Rhode Islanders have used the Washington Bridge since the westbound side was closed in December while 46% have used detours.

Most said the closure typically added 10-44 minutes to their trips, with 29% saying it has added between 10 and 29 minutes to their commute time.