Union claims victory as sale of McLaughlin & Moran falls through

PROVIDENCE – Teamsters Local 251 is claiming a victory after the planned acquisition of Cranston-based McLaughlin & Moran Inc. by Mancini Beverage fell through.

Bill Fischer, a spokesman for West Greenwich-based Mancini, on Wednesday confirmed that the planned deal was called off, saying, “Due to changing market conditions and other factors and uncertainties outside the parties’ control, Mancini Beverage and McLaughlin & Moran mutually agreed to terminate their proposed transaction.”

The union said that M&M management announced the deal would not go forward on Monday.

The acquisition would have allowed Mancini to distribute Budweiser, Busch and Michelob products, as well as a long line of craft beers produced in New England, which are now moved by McLaughlin & Moran, according to the portfolios on the companies’ websites.

Mancini already distributes Coors, Heineken, Guinness and other beer brands, as well as wines, including Yellow Tail, Rodney Strong Vineyards and spirits such as Absolut vodka.

Local 251, which said it represents most employees at Mancini Beverage, had argued that the acquisition would lead to a “near monopoly” on the distribution of beer to businesses, including liquor stores.

The union says its successful effort to prevent a needed license transfer from getting approved means workers won’t face wage cuts and possible loss of pensions.