Union Primary School in East Providence offered for sale by city

EAST PROVIDENCE – The city is requesting redevelopment proposals for the former Union Primary School, at 1320 Pawtucket Ave.

The former school building, and additions, could be converted to offices, a medical facility, another school, an art studio or day care facility. Interested development teams should submit a proposal by 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at which point bids will be opened.

In offering the property for sale and redevelopment, the city wants to preserve the historical architectural features of the former school house, including its sign and the view of the property from Pawtucket Avenue.

Successful proposals will demonstrate a commitment to the preservation of its exterior architectural features and offer a clear benefit to the city, according to the document.

Specifications can be downloaded from the city website under the “Current Bids” tab.

A non-mandatory on-site meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 4. Development firms at that time may discuss the project with city officials.

The building, which dates to 1873, is one of the oldest former schools still standing in East Providence. The original building opened in 1873 and was designed by architect Christopher Dexter, according to the city documents.

Later additions were made in 1888 and in the early 1900s. An attached brick building that dates to the 1960s is not considered historical.

After its time as a school, the Union Primary School was used as a location for senior citizens to receive meals.

