Union Studio Architecture & Community Design names Alanna Jaworski Associate Principal, and Joel VanderWeele Senior Associate

“Alanna and Joel represent the bright future ahead for Union. They’ve not only been instrumental to our firm’s current success, they’re also recognized as advocates for what our office aspires to be in the years to come. Their work, good humor, and commitment to community enrichment reflect the very best of who Union strives to be. We’re grateful for all they’ve given to this work, and proud to have them helping lead Union into 2026 and beyond.”

— Donald Powers and Douglas Kallfelz, Senior Partners

Alanna Jaworski

Alanna Jaworski has been at the forefront of some of our most meaningful affordable and supportive housing work, from our first affordable passive house project to the innovative community at Child Farm on Martha’s Vineyard. She brings that same spirit of service beyond the office—mentoring young women through our Sisters School partnership and volunteering with the Spring of Hope School in Cambodia. Her clients and her colleagues admire her skill, her authenticity, and her heart.

Alanna received her Bachelor of Architecture, summa cum laude, from the Pratt Institute.

Joel VanderWeele

Joel VanderWeele has led multiple acclaimed affordable housing projects in and around Providence, earning respect not just for the quality of the design but for the collaborative, thoughtful way he brings clients and partners along through the process. He’s deeply invested in his community and has been a consistent advocate for equity and community vitality inside the office and out. Joel challenges all of us to consider how we can do better for the people and places we serve, and his work and relationships are a reflection of this passion.

Joel graduated from Houghton College with a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, and the University of Notre Dame with master’s degrees in Architecture and Urban Design.

