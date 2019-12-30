Union Studio names new two new Associates as the firm grows

Union Studio Architecture and Community Design is pleased to announce the promotion of Christina Carlson and Kevin Beaulieu from Project Architects to Associates. Both Carlson and Beaulieu have been instrumental leaders in external projects and internal initiatives as the firm continues to grow.

Kevin Beaulieu, with a 25 year history in the field, joined Union Studio three years ago to lead efforts in our affordable housing projects. Kevin’s extensive experience guiding projects from master planning and entitlement through construction administration has helped streamline Union Studio’s approach to these often complex but impactful projects. Beaulieu’s goal is to create safe and welcoming places to live in communities throughout New England. “We are delighted that Kevin has become such a leader in our office and an advocate in the community on such an important issue like affordable housing,” says Donald Powers, Founding Principal.

Christina Carlson joined Union Studio in 2008, and over her 11 years here she has become a master of assembling carefully-designed residential architecture into vibrant places that people love. Carlson has an adept eye for placemaking at every scale, from the masterplan to the architectural details that bring life to a structure. She is currently working with clients on industry-leading sustainable neighborhood design, a variety of custom homes, and is a regular collaborator on projects featured on This Old House. Douglas Kallfelz, Managing Principal, shared that “what makes Christina so incredible is her ability to design and think of what is appropriate for both the client, often a developer, and the end user of these communities.”

We are grateful that both Christina and Kevin have dedicated their careers to designing meaningful places for everyone, and honor their contributions to Union Studio’s leadership in the architecture and design world.