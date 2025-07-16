Union workers at Rhode Island Hospital reach tentative deal

This event is almost sold out. Just a few tickets remain!

PROVIDENCE – Union workers at Rhode Island Hospital have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. The tentative agreement between the hospital, including pediatric division Hasbro Children’s, and United Nurses and Allied Professionals 5098, or UNAP, was reached July 3 and now heads for a ratification vote scheduled for Thursday, said Kelly Brennan, spokesperson

The tentative agreement between the hospital, including pediatric division Hasbro Children's, and United Nurses and Allied Professionals 5098, or UNAP, was reached July 3 and now heads for a ratification vote scheduled for Thursday, said Kelly Brennan, spokesperson for Brown University Health, which operates the hospital.

We are hopeful that UNAP members will join their leadership in voting to ratify the contract and are grateful for the hard work and collaboration of both dedicated bargaining committees,” Brennan said in a statement.

The hospital and UNAP, which represents 2,500 employees including nurses, technicians, case managers and support staff, have been negotiating a new contract since January. This marks the first full negotiation between the hospital and union in seven years.

The hospital has offered workers a “market-competitive” proposal including retroactive raises, step and COLA increases, improved differentials and benefits totaling $50 million over the next three years.

The tentative agreement comes after the union voted to authorize a strike on June 23. The union had rejected Brown Health’s “best and final offer” calling it “unacceptable” and "insulting” to workers. UNAP did not announce details about when or where a strike would take place.

A union spokesperson did not respond to PBN’s request for comment Wednesday.

