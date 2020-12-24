Unique Designs Inc. leases 10,500 square feet at Howard Industrial Park

CRANSTON – Unique Designs Inc., a New Jersey-based manufacturer and wholesaler of lab-originated diamonds and fashion jewelry, has leased a 10,500-square-foot location in the Howard Industrial Park of Cranston.

The space at 25 Sharpe Drive is close to Garden City and is less than 2 miles from Interstate 295.

The location has 10,500 square feet of flexible space, five offices, two loading docks and a warehouse with 15-foot to 18-foot ceilings, according to a property description.

The lease was negotiated by Kevin Casey, of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, who represented the property owner, and Nick King of Collins Commercial Real Estate, who represented the tenant.

