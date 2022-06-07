United Natural Foods reports $67M profit in Q3

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. earned a $67 million profit in the company’s fiscal third quarter ended April 30, or 1.10 cents per diluted share, an increase from $48 million a year prior, or 80 cents per diluted share, the company said Tuesday.

Company quarterly revenue totaled $7.24 billion, an increase from $6.6 billion one year prior.

“Our third quarter performance further demonstrates UNFI’s agility and its focus on servicing customers despite a challenging operating environment. It’s apparent that our Fuel the Future strategy is working and beginning to benefit our customers,” said UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas. “As we look towards a successful end to our fiscal year, we continue to make progress in simplifying our business and focusing resources on the most important areas that create value for our customers, suppliers and shareholders.”

UNFI revenue channels for the fiscal third quarter:

The company’s sales to chains totaled $3.1 billion, an increase of 9.2% year over year.

Sales to independent retailers totaled $1.8 billion, a 14.6% increase year over year.

Sales to “supernatural” stores, including Whole Foods, totaled $1.4 billion, a rise of 14% year over year.

Retail sales totaled $602 million, an increase of 2% year over year.