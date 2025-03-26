United Way: 211, Point programs save R.I. $1.2M in reduced non-emergency 911 calls

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s 211 and Point programs significantly reduced the state’s financial burden on non-emergency calls to 911 and to other state agencies in 2024, the organization said on Feb. 11 at the Statehouse.

The nonprofit’s leadership told state leaders during National 211 Day that those programs saved the state more than $1.2 million by having people in need call 211 and not 911. United Way says the 211 program last year provided lifelines to residents close to 213,000 times.

United Way also emphasized 211’s benefits regarding economic growth. The nonprofit noted its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance initiative last year returned more than $18 million in tax refunds to residents and the state’s economy.

“For every dollar invested in our 211 program, the return on that investment is $7.50 for our state – this is something everyone who wants Rhode Island to thrive should support,” United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement. “We know the need keeps growing and that Rhode Islanders are feeling the pinch at every corner. We also know it’s never been clearer that 211 is essential for the wellbeing of our neighbors and critical to the long-term success of our economy.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.