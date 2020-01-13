United Way Hires Jessica Lachey as Strategic Event Manager

With an extensive background in building nonprofit fundraisers from conception to execution, Jessica Lachey joins United Way as Strategic Event Manager. Previously, she held development management positions with March of Dimes, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, and Charles River Alleycats. During her career, Jessica has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for nonprofits through events. She holds a degree in Business Administration, Hospitality and Tourism Management from James Madison University.

- Advertisement -