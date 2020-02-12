United Way of Greater New Bedford offers $100K for innovative efficiency solutions

NEW BEDFORD – The United Way of Greater New Bedford is offering nonprofits up to $100,000, to be used over a three-year period, as part of its upcoming Innovation Challenge.

United Way is looking for proposals for new ideas or approaches that could lead to breakthroughs in the delivery of services in health, education, financial stability and basic needs in the community.

United Way said one of the 2018 winners was a technology-platform pitch by the Greater New Bedford Youth Alliance to connect youth-service providers, enabling them to track participants and community impact over time.

Projects can include a revamp of a program or service; the use or building of technology to upgrade service delivery; the testing of new communication tools or outreach; or the creation of new cross-sector collaborations.

Organizations wishing to send Letters of Intent to apply may do so beginning Feb. 26. Letters must be submitted by noon on March 11. Select organizations will be invited to forward a video pitch and full proposal for evaluation by an Innovators Panel.

United Way will hold an information session about the Innovation Challenge on Feb. 26 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Fort Taber Community Center at 1000 Rodney French Blvd. Organizations interested in applying are encouraged to attend.

To RSVP for the informational session on Feb. 26, call 508-994-9625, ext. 219, or email liveunited@unitedwayofgnb.org. Any other questions may be sent to Anne Nichelson at anichelson@unitedwayofgnb.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.