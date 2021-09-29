United Way of R.I. awards $175K in grants to Olneyville-based programs

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island has awarded $175,029 in grants to 12 nonprofit organizations for their work toward creating long-term change in the city’s Olneyville neighborhood.
United Way said the investments were awarded from its Olneyville Community Fund, dedicated to improve services for residents in the neighborhood, enhance public spaces and increase the capacity of community-based organizations.
The fund has distributed more than $1.2 million since 2008, United Way said.
United Way Director of Community Investments Roshni Darnel said in a statement that Olneyville enjoyed a transformation during the last decade, but recognizes that more needs to be done for families and the neighborhood to reach its full potential.
The grants that the organizations received range from $7,100 to $20,000.
The organizations that received funding are:
- Amenity Aid
- Button Hole Golf Course
- Children’s Friend and Service
- Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic
- Farm Fresh Rhode Island
- FirstWorks
- Girls Rock! RI
- Inspiring Minds
- Project Weber/RENEW
- Providence Community Library Olneyville branch
- Reach Out and Read Rhode Island
- YWCA Rhode Island
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
