United Way of R.I. issues RFP for $1.5M equity fund grant program

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island Inc. has issued a request for proposals to local nonprofits for its $1.5 million Providence Equity Fund grant program.

The organization says the funding, up to $50,000 per year for two years for eligible nonprofits, is available to support various strategies that promote racial and social equity, economic mobility and educational opportunities for Providence’s underserved populations. Nonprofits can apply through the United Way’s website through May 6 and funding decisions will be made in June, the United Way says.

“The history of racial discrimination in Providence and how it has adversely impacted the lives of Indigenous and African heritage people is irrefutable,” United Way Chief Impact and Equity Officer Larry Warner said in a statement. “These grants, along with our work to establish a policy and research center in the pursuit of equitable policies, are vital pieces to creating the transformational change we need.”

