United Way of R.I. opens registration for 2025 401Gives Day

PROVIDENCE – Registration for United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s annual 401Gives Day is now open for local nonprofits seeking to raise funds during the state’s large philanthropic day on April 1.

United Way says 133 local organizations have already registered for 401Gives Day, operated by United Way’s Alliance for Nonprofit Impact. Once registered via the 401Gives Day website, nonprofits can create their digital profiles showcasing their impact and work, United Way says.

Since the inception of 401Gives Day in 2020, the initiative has raised more than $14 million for local nonprofits. Last year, a record $3.9 million was raised to benefit 597 organizations.

