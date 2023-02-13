United Way of R.I. receives $760K federal grant to support 211 program

PROVIDENCE – The United Way of Rhode Island’s 211 program is getting a significant financial boost from the federal government.

The prominent nonprofit announced Monday that it received a $760,000 federal earmark from the Fiscal 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act to support the United Way’s local 211 program. The United Way says the funds will be administered through the U.S. Administration for Children and Families within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The United Way said the grant will support work interconnecting a network of health and social care providers around individuals with complex needs within the 211 program. Last year, 211 and The POINT, Rhode Island’s aging and disability resource center, handled 213,907 calls and contacts from individuals seeking help and information, including through its outreach program, the United Way said.

“There simply isn’t another program in our state with the reach and infrastructure of 211; we’re talking about a service that touches an average of one in five Rhode Islanders, and that’s free and confidential…24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement. “And none of what 211 is able to accomplish would be possible with the support of our neighbors and our partners, and that absolutely deserves to be celebrated.”

