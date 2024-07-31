United Way of R.I.’s Bennett promoted to chief of staff

PROVIDENCE – Kyle Bennett, who has been with the United Way of Rhode Island Inc. since 2006 and was recently the nonprofit’s senior director of public policy and equity, was recently promoted to the organization’s chief of staff and public affairs officer, United Way announced July 23.

Bennett has played a major role in developing United Way’s strategic plans over the years, the nonprofit said. Among them is United Way’s Live United 2025 plan, with an emphasis on reversing racial inequities across the state, the organization says.

Bennett’s efforts with United Way have greatly supported various organizational initiatives, such as 401Gives Day, data collection and analysis around legislation advocacy, and proposed and acted bills.

Now, as chief of staff, the organization says Bennett will leverage his experience to oversee the nonprofit’s policy and legislative agendas. He will also continue to lead United Way’s strategic initiatives across government, public policy and corporate strategy.

“[Kyle Bennett’s] passion and natural ability to bridge government, private and nonprofit stakeholders [have] been instrumental in advancing our mission to address the root causes of racial and economic disparities,” CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.