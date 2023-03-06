University Gastroenterology unveils newly expanded infusion center

PROVIDENCE – University Gastroenterology LLC has unveiled its newly expanded infusion center at its West River location in Providence.

The expansion will allow the center to care for more patients and increase its research efforts.

“In 2022, our skilled nurses provided patients with more than 2,500 infusions. As more and more treatments become available for various conditions, the need for infusion services has only grown,” said Dr. Eric B. Newton, president of University Gastroenterology. “By doubling the size of our infusion center, we’ll be able to accommodate this increased demand and also provide more scheduling flexibility for our existing patients.”

The infusion center provides patient-centric infusion services to GI and non-GI patients.

The center includes private off-street parking and private intake areas for patients, where they can receive infusion therapy. The research department allows the center to participate in studies of new and upcoming medications.

“University Gastroenterology offers excellence in inflammatory bowel disease treatment utilizing the most advanced medications for clinical and research purposes in our new state-of-the-art infusion center,” said Infusion Center Medical Director Philip McAndrew.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.