University Orthopedics 5K to benefit kids with cancer

EAST PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics says its annual 5K, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a go for this year.

The Mark Palumbo Memorial University Orthopedics 5K is scheduled for Sept. 19. Registration is now open for the event, which welcomes runners of all levels along with walkers.

The race was renamed last year in honor of Dr. Mark Palumbo, a University Orthopedics spine surgeon who died in September of 2019.

This year the race will raise money for The Tomorrow Fund, a nonprofit that supports kids who are being treated for cancer at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, along with their families.

- Advertisement -

The Palumbo family supported the fund for years before the doctor’s death.

Anne Palumbo, Palumbo’s wife, is helping to plan the event.

“We are humbled and honored to have the University Orthopedics 5K Race named in memory of Mark. Mark dedicated over 25 years at UOI and was proud to call his work team ‘his family.’ I feel privileged to work together with his team on this event knowing it will be a great success. Thank you for helping us keep his memory alive,” she said.

Registration and more information can be found at www.universityorthopedics.com/5K.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative that University Orthopedics has selected The Tomorrow Fund as the beneficiary of this year’s 5K,” said Lisa Abbenante, executive director of The Tomorrow Fund. “Funded entirely by the generosity of our donors, The Tomorrow Fund provides vital support for children with cancer and their families – from parking fees to housing and travel assistance. Our goal is to make a frightening and traumatic experience a little less daunting for all members of the family.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.