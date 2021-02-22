University Orthopedics announces partnership, cuts ribbon on new clinic

EAST PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics is celebrating two new milestones.

A partnership with a Massachusetts orthopedic network was announced this month, followed by a ribbon-cutting at an East Greenwich clinic designed to offer same-day treatment for orthopedic injuries.

The partnership with Orthopedic Care Physician Network, which has locations throughout southeastern Massachusetts, goes into effect on July 1. At that time, University Orthopedics will employ nearly 650 people, including more than 60 physicians and nearly 100 advanced-practice providers and therapists.

The partnership materialized during planning for University Orthopedics’ Mansfield location, which opened a few weeks ago, said Dr. Edward Akelman, University Orthopedics’ president.

- Advertisement -

“Fairly quickly, we came to realize that many similarities existed within our organizations and it became clear that a partnership just made sense,” he said.

The center also marked the opening of its new OrthoDirect clinic with a ribbon-cutting on Feb. 18.

Located at 1598 South County Trail, the facility shares a building with University Orthopedics’ East Greenwich offices.

Same-day and next-day appointments are available for patients with a sports or other orthopedic injury.

“We understand that injuries, especially sports-related injuries, happen when you least expect it, and often at inconvenient times,” Akelman said. “Our physicians understand the impact an injury may have on an athlete and the importance of prompt diagnosis and treatment.”

The new OrthoDirect clinic is the third for University Orthopedics, which also operates similar facilities at its flagship Kettle Point location in East Providence and in Mansfield.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.