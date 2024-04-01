University Orthopedics becomes first R.I. practice to offer EOSedge imaging

EAST PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics recently announced it has become the first practice in Rhode Island to add EOSedge to its selection of imaging tools.

EOSedge is a new technology by French company EOS imaging that works by capturing 2D biplanar images in seconds, using a high-resolution photon-counting detector. Also, it uses Flex Dose technology to improve patient safety by reducing radiation doses. More specifically, by differing the doses of radiation delivered along a patient’s body, Flex Dose can reduce radiation by 80% and a Micro Dose function used in follow-up exams can further reduce radiation exposure, according to a news release.

Additionally, University Orthopedics will have access to a web-based platform built around EOSedge images that uses artificial intelligence to assess a patient’s spine alignment and create surgical strategies based on patient-specific measurements, as well as compose surgical plans both intra- and postoperatively.

Also, the platform will allow surgeons to visualize patient data, track trends and develop more predictable outcomes. EOSedge has an open cabin so medical teams can capture full-body images safely and quickly and its design allows for easy entry and position for children, older patients, as well as those with different physical conditions.

“The EOSedge system is a remarkable advancement in musculoskeletal imaging, and it is our privilege to have this technology available to our surgeons and patients,” said Dr. Edward Akelman, president of University Orthopedics. “By obtaining highly accurate patient data at a lower radiation dose, this new system enables our providers to make better-informed clinical decisions while also prioritizing patient comfort and safety. We believe this signifies best-in-class care and [it is] a tremendous honor for us to be the first to offer EOSedge in New England.”

To celebrate the new technology, East Providence Mayor Roberto L. DaSilva joined members of University Orthopedics and EOS imaging representatives for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Residents tell me all the time how happy they are that they don’t have to travel far to get the care they need. They don’t have to go over the bridge. They don’t have to go to Providence or Boston. They come right here and get first-rate service,” DaSilva said. “And now our residents have access to this cutting-edge technology that’s not available anywhere else in New England. That’s something to be proud of and is a testament to University Orthopedics and what they think about their patients.”

