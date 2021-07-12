University Orthopedics finalizes partnership with Mass.-based orthopedic network

EAST PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics cemented its partnership with Massachusetts-based Orthopedic Care Physician Network on July 1, expanding its reach through southeastern Massachusetts.

“Just like the doctors and staff at OCPN, our mission at University Orthopedics is to provide the highest-quality orthopedic care integrated with world-class education and research. Because our goals are so closely aligned, this partnership just made sense,” said Dr. Edward Akelman, president of University Orthopedics. “OCPN is already a high-performing organization and together we are confident that we will continue to do great things in Massachusetts.”

The partnership increases University Orthopedics’ locations to 13 across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Its nearly 650 employees include more than 60 doctors, 45 advanced practice providers, 50 therapists and a lengthy list of residents and fellows.

According to University Orthopedics, the deal creates one of the largest orthopedic practices in the country.

In addition to its seven Rhode Island locations, University Orthopedics now operates six clinics in Massachusetts.

