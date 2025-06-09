University Orthopedics named official Orthopedic and Athletic Training partner of 2025 USA Gymnastics champions

PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics recently announced a partnership with the 2025 USA Gymnastics Championships to serve as the official orthopedic and training partner.

The USA Gymnastics Championships will be held June 16 to June 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center.

“We are honored to support these exceptional athletes with our top-tier orthopedic and sports medicine expertise,” said Dave Pezzulo, University Orthopedics director of physical therapy“Partnering with USA Gymnastics reinforces our deep commitment to athlete health, performance, and injury prevention at the highest levels of competition.”

The event is expected to bring in about 2,000 elite and developmental gymnasts from across the country, including Olympians and world champions.

Selections made during the event will also determine rosters for key international gymnastics events including World Championships and The World Games.

“We are grateful to have University Orthopedics as a partner for our USA Gymnastics Championships,” USAG Chief of Athlete Health and Wellness Kim Kranz said. “Having their practitioners at our biggest event of the year will help keep athletes healthy and safe as they compete for national titles.”