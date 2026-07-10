University Orthopedics names new president

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Dr. JULIA A. KATARINCIC replaces Dr. Edward Akelman as president of Providence-based University Orthopedics. /COURTESY UNIVERSITY ORTHOPEDICS

PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics Inc., a city-based practice affiliated with Brown University, has selected Dr. Julia A. Katarincic as its new president.  Simultaneously, Katarincic has been named Brown University Health’s chief of orthopedics and chair of the department of orthopedics for The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University – the school whose faculty serve as specialists

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