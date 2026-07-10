University Orthopedics names new president

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PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics Inc., a city-based practice affiliated with Brown University, has selected Dr. Julia A. Katarincic as its new president. Simultaneously, Katarincic has been named Brown University Health’s chief of orthopedics and chair of the department of orthopedics for The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University – the school whose faculty serve as specialists

PROVIDENCE – University

Orthopedics Inc., a city-based practice affiliated with Brown University, has selected Dr. Julia A. Katarincic as its new president.

Simultaneously, Katarincic has been named Brown University Health’s chief of orthopedics and chair of the department of orthopedics for The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University – the school whose faculty serve as specialists at University Orthopedics.

Katarincic comes from the University Orthopedics family, having most recently served as the practice’s chief of the Hand and Wrist Center, according to the clinic’s announcement Thursday.

"Dr. Katarincic has earned the respect of her colleagues through her collaborative leadership style, thoughtful decision-making, and unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care, education, and research," Michelle R. DeRoche, University Orthopedics chief operating officer, said in the release.

Katarincic succeeds University Orthopedics’ long-term leader Dr. Edward Akelman, who held the presidential role for the past 10 years.

"It is truly an honor to follow in Dr. Akelman's footsteps," Katarincic said in the announcement. "Over the years, Ed has been a mentor, colleague, and friend whose vision and leadership have helped shape University Orthopedics into one of the region's premier orthopedic practices.

Katarincic graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and earned her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, according to University Orthopedics’ website.

University Orthopedics operates 13 clinics throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts in addition to three walk-in clinics and a surgery center. The practice offers specialty centers in extremity care, joint replacement, spine health and sports medicine.

In April, University Orthopedics was

named a recipient

of Providence Business News’ 2026 Best Places to Work Awards.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.