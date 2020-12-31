University Orthopedics partners with MIAA in southeastern districts

PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics, which is anticipating the opening of its first Massachusetts location on Feb. 1, has announced a new partnership with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The two organizations plan to work together in the southeastern region of Massachusetts in the athletic association’s districts 7, 8 and 9.

University Orthopedics will be responsible for providing videos for athletes on safe training methods, recovery and other orthopedic health issues. In addition, the organization is to be a presenting sponsor for all MIAA South Sectional Tournaments.

“We are excited to partner with an organization like the MIAA that provides such an important role in the lives of thousands of student-athletes and their families. With our new location in Mansfield, we look forward to serving these communities and growing our partnership in the years to come,” said Dr. Edward Akelman, president of University Orthopedics.

The new clinic at 10 Reservoir St. in Mansfield will be University Orthopedics’ eighth location.

