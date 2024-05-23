Unlocking the Door to Men’s Health: A Focus on Urological Wellness

Men often find themselves navigating a maze of misconceptions and reluctance when it comes to addressing their health concerns. Prioritizing men’s health is important, on the individual level, and also because individual well-being intersects with the broader fabric of community health.

To shine a light on this often overlooked aspect of healthcare, South County Health urologists Arnold Sarazen, MD, John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson, MD, discuss the importance of screenings and the latest advancements in urological care.

The Importance of Proactive Health

Dr. Sarazen explains, “When men take proactive steps to monitor and manage their health, they not only enhance their own quality of life but also contribute to the well-being of their families and communities. Prevention and early detection are key in mitigating the impact of various conditions, including prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).”

The Vital Role of Screenings

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men globally. Regular screenings, which may include PSA (prostate-specific antigen) screening via bloodwork, are essential for early detection.

Dr. Johnson reminds patients every day that “detecting prostate cancer in its early stages significantly improves treatment outcomes and can save lives. It’s recommended that men discuss the appropriate screening schedule with their healthcare providers, especially if they have risk factors such as family history.”

Understanding Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland that commonly affects men as they age. It can lead to bothersome urinary symptoms, including frequent urination, weak urine flow, and the feeling of incomplete bladder emptying.

“Helping our patients feel empowered to seek treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia is paramount. While BPH may not be life-threatening, its impact on daily life can be significant. We’re here to provide support, guidance, and advanced treatments like Aquablation therapy, ensuring that our patients can reclaim their quality of life with confidence,” says Dr. Heffernan.

Revolutionizing Treatment with Aquablation Therapy

South County Health recently introduced Aquablation therapy, a groundbreaking, minimally invasive treatment for BPH. This advanced therapy utilizes the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide long-lasting relief without compromising sexual function or continence.

Dr. Johnson explains, “Introducing Aquablation therapy at South County Health has truly been a game-changer for local men living with BPH. This innovative treatment not only offers long-lasting relief from bothersome urinary symptoms but also preserves sexual function and continence. Witnessing the improved quality of life that our patients experience after undergoing Aquablation therapy is incredibly rewarding. We’re proud to be at the forefront of urological innovation, providing our community with access to advanced treatments that make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

What Can Patients Expect?

Dr. Sarazen says, “Aquablation therapy is performed under anesthesia in South County Hospital’s operating room. The procedure typically takes about an hour, and patients stay overnight in private rooms in our 5-star, award-winning inpatient units.”

South County Health: Pioneering Urological Excellence

In addition to treating BPH, the urologists at South County Health specialize in treating a wide range of urological conditions, including urinary tract infections, kidney stones, male infertility, and urological cancers. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies such as the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, they ensure that patients receive the most advanced and effective care available.

Building Healthier Communities: A Call to Action

“As urologists, we understand the importance of community support in promoting men’s health. By fostering environments that encourage open dialogue, education, and access to healthcare services, we can empower men to prioritize their well-being. Breaking down the stigma surrounding health issues like prostate cancer and BPH is crucial in encouraging men to seek the care they need. Together, we can create a ripple effect of positive change, leading to healthier, happier lives for all members of our community,” says Dr. Heffernan.

Take Action: Free Men’s Health Screening Event

In an effort to promote men’s health awareness and encourage proactive care, South County Health will be hosting a free men’s health screening event on June 15 at South County Hospital. The event will offer complimentary prostate and hernia screenings, providing an opportunity for men to take charge of their health in a supportive and accessible environment. Mark your calendars and join us in prioritizing men’s health!

