Unopposed elections for General Assembly are a growing problem

The increasing number of Rhode Island legislators running unopposed this election season is raising concerns about an erosion of the democratic process and about how to adjust a campaign process that some believe tips the scales for incumbents. This year, roughly three in five House and Senate races in Rhode Island will feature only one candidate on the ballot. That's up from about 30% of incumbents not facing an opponent in the 2022 general election and nearly 50% in 2024. There are only seven Senate primaries in the state this year for a chamber that has 38 seats. "A democracy requires choice," said John Marion, executive director for Common Cause Rhode Island. "If there is no choice, we don't have a well-functioning democracy." While Marion didn't have historical data, he suspected that the number of uncontested seats is at a near high-water mark. The reasons behind this phenomenon are complex, say observers, who name potential causes ranging from the weakness of the Republican Party in Rhode Island to partisan gerrymandering to campaign fundraising advantages held by incumbents. The compensation could also be a cause. While the General Assembly is considered part-time, with the legislative session running for six months of the year, the obligations of lawmakers can expand beyond time at the State House. State Rep. Jose F. Batista recently announced he would not seek reelection for House District 12, which includes South Providence and Washington Park in Providence. The Democrat’s six-year tenure included sponsoring legislation to equip all law enforcement officers in the state with body-worn cameras and restoring the right for individuals on probation to serve on juries. “After much reflection,” and despite the past six years being “one of the greatest honors” of his life, Batista said that “doubling down” on his law practice took priority. State lawmakers will earn a base salary of $20,922 this fiscal year, a 2.6% cost-of-living increase from the previous year. This part-time pay may deter potential challengers from running. A part-time status, coupled with low pay, can make running for office less appealing to prospective candidates. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only 10 states in the U.S., including Massachusetts, have full-time legislators who can dedicate themselves entirely to their roles, receiving compensation and support adequate for such commitment. Apparently stung by the successful effort to enact a “millionaires tax” in Rhode Island, the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce attempted to recruit business-minded candidates with email blasts about the need for “practical leaders willing to step forward with integrity, courage, and a commitment to building a stronger future for our state.” These notices went beyond simple reminders of filing deadlines, reading almost as job postings touting the fact that the legislative session in Rhode Island typically runs from January through June, with most committee meetings and sessions occurring during late afternoons and evenings. Still, most incumbents are going unopposed. Charlie Hunt, a Woonsocket native who is now an associate professor of political science at Boise State University, said in a February essay that while uncontested seats in Congress are relatively rare, with only about 3% to 4% of U.S. House districts being uncontested in recent cycles, “the phenomenon has become endemic in state legislatures.” In recent election cycles, between 30% and 50% of lower-chamber state legislative seats nationwide went uncontested by one of the two major parties. Hunt cited the significant investments of time and money required to run for office, alongside the sacrifices of privacy and public reputation. “Even many individuals who are interested in serving decide that the cost isn’t worth it, especially when winning isn’t a guarantee,” Hunt said. While a full-time legislature with full-time pay might make the positions more appealing to challengers, Marion said, it would not necessarily address “the structural problems that hinder their success.” Marion said state leaders should investigate implementing a public campaign financing program to level the playing field for political newcomers, like the system used in Connecticut, where candidates can receive a fixed public grant to fund their entire campaign after reaching a fundraising threshold. “Just as there is not a single cause of this problem, there also isn’t a single solution,” he said. Legislative candidate Gena Felix says she's motivated by a desire for change in the current political environment. Felix, a nurse and mother, is running as a Democrat for Senate District 8 in Pawtucket, currently held by Sen. Lori Urso, who replaced Sandra Cano on the 2024 ballot after Cano resigned and withdrew her candidacy two days after winning the primary. Rhode Island Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Beretta-Perik appointed Urso to take Cano's spot on the ballot. Felix, who is endorsed by progressive housing justice organization Reclaim RI, will give District 8 voters a choice, assuming she gathers the required number of signatures. The district’s last Democratic primary occurred in 2020. “I’m not a politician,” Felix said. “I’m running because our community deserves someone who has lived through these challenges and is ready to fight for real change.”