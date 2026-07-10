Unopposed elections for General Assembly are a growing problem

By
-
THE CHAMBERS MAY be full, but challengers for the House and Senate seats at the R.I. Statehouse are few and far between in 2026. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
THE CHAMBERS MAY be full, but challengers for the House and Senate seats at the R.I. Statehouse are few and far between in 2026. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

The increasing number of Rhode Island legislators running unopposed this election season is raising concerns about an erosion of the democratic process and about how to adjust a campaign process that some believe tips the scales for incumbents. This year, roughly three in five House and Senate races in Rhode Island will feature only one

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Wealth in Real Estate Starts With Seeing Future Location

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display