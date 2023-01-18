Crossroads to operate unused R.I. BHDDH facility as homeless shelter

PROVIDENCE – An unused property owned by the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals at 662 Hartford Ave. will be used as a 24/7 shelter space and is slated to open at the end of the month, the McKee administration announced Jan. 10.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office said the shelter space will have up to 40 available beds. Crossroads Rhode Island was selected to be the shelter’s provider and will operate it as a dedicated emergency couple’s shelter.

While priority will be given to unhoused couples, McKee’s office says individuals may be eligible for services at the shelter based on the availability of beds on any given day or night.

“While our most urgent priority is ensuring the health and safety of our shelter guests, we are equally focused on providing shelter guests with support and resources to find permanent housing,” Crossroads CEO Karen A. Santilli said in a statement. “Crossroads will have housing problem solving teams available to work with adults at the Hartford Avenue Shelter. We … appreciate the state’s investment and creative use of state property to open this emergency shelter.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.