Updated 1940s-era home sells for $1.7M in Bristol

BRISTOL – A five-bedroom home on nearly 4 acres in town sold for $1.7 million in May, the second-highest sale of the year for the town, according to Hogan Associates, which had the listing.

The property is at 165 Poppasquash Road. The seller, identified as 165 Poppasquash Road LLC, was represented by Leslie Hogan, of Hogan Associates. The buyers, Cheryl and Scott Glaser, were represented by Laurie Fletcher of Residential Properties Ltd.

The home features clean lines and modern interiors, according to a news release provided by Hogan Associates. It has two master suites, and three additional bedrooms. Built in 1940, it was remodeled in 2016 throughout, including new windows, walls, a roof and major mechanical systems.

The site is across the street from water access. Bristol Harbor is one block away.

