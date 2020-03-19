Updated Letter From the Publisher

To Our Business Community

As a small, locally owned business for the last 34 years we have seen lots of ups and downs. We have gotten through these times together by helping each other. We face a new challenge with the coronavirus but as with past challenges, we’ll get through this too.

PBN is committed to providing news and information as we go through this pandemic.

Our staff is working diligently to provide the most up to date information possible. We are keeping the lines open with our readers and clients through the remote tools we have in place.

We want to know what is happening at your business. Email us, let us know.

We have scheduled a virtual event on April 1st specifically on the Coronavirus. There will be no charge to view this event. Click here to sign up.

PBN has rescheduled several future events: (subject to further revision)

2020 Manufacturing Awards Program- May 7th at Waterfire Arts Center

2020 C-Suite Awards- May 18th at the Omni Hotel

Again, I wanted to remind you that there are several ways for you to get this vital local business news.

1. Log into your account to access the latest on PBN online. Read now.

2. Sign up for daily newsletters here.

3. Sign up for our text message alerts when prompted on your desktop or mobile device.

During the outbreak, as a public service, we have lifted the subscriber-only pay wall. If you would like to support our journalism, we would encourage you to subscribe here.

We will continue to bring you the latest news and helpful information about our local business community, as we believe that such journalism is now more important than ever.

More importantly, we pray for your health and safety.

Sincerely,



Roger Bergenheim

Publisher

Providence Business News