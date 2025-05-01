UPS to lay off 20K workers companywide; affect on R.I. operations unclear

WARWICK – The United Parcel Service Inc. is planning to cut approximately 20,000 jobs and close more than 70 facilities as part of the worldwide shipping company’s “largest network reconfiguration” ever, including reducing the amount of Amazon.com Inc. shipments it handles. But how or if the company’s presence in Warwick will be impacted remains unclear.

