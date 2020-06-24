URI announces some details on fall campus reopening

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – While final details still have to be ironed out, the University of Rhode Island has offered a glimpse of what campus life will look like come the fall.

The state university announced Wednesday some of its plan to reopen its campus after having to close it back in late March for the rest of the spring semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. URI now joins other schools, such as Roger Williams University, Salve Regina University, Bryant University, Johnson & Wales University, Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College, in announcing either full or partial reopening details.

On Wednesday, URI said it has implemented new technology to allow classes to be held either in person or remotely, similar to plans that other colleges plan to implement next year. A “portion” of courses, especially large classes where social distancing is “not possible,” must be offered online only in order to have limited people in classrooms, mitigate risk and “promote a healthy environment” for everyone on campus, URI said.

“Carefully designed and reduced density in-person instruction will be a critical component of instruction this fall,” the university said, “and will be supplemented by online and blended learning.”

URI said there will be flexibility to customize programs in order to accommodate students’ needs and preferences.

The university will also implement safety protocols, including a testing plan to monitor the health of the campus community to minimize chances of an outbreak, requiring everyone on campus to wear masks, keeping gatherings small and asking students to engage in social distancing. While the university “cannot guarantee” there will be no new COVID-19 cases this fall, URI said its plans are designed to mitigate infection risk and requires “the cooperation of the entire URI community.”

In addition to redesigning various areas on campus, such as dining halls, recreation facilities and athletic complexes, URI also said residence halls will be open but plans are underway to “reduce the number of students” living on campus. It is currently unclear as to how many students will live on campus at URI starting this fall and the university had to issue $8 million in room-and-board refunds due to closing its campus in the spring.

It is also unclear if URI’s academic calendar for fall 2020, which, according to URI’s website, starts Sept. 8 and concludes Dec. 22, will change. Other colleges have made plans to have semesters start earlier and end in-person learning around Thanksgiving before switching to online learning through early December. URI spokesperson Dave Lavallee told Providence Business News Wednesday a schedule change may be part of the reopening plan but that information is not yet available.

Final reopening plans are still being determined and additional announcements will be made by URI later this summer, URI said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.