URI appoints journalist Warner to lead Metcalf Institute

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Fara Warner, a veteran journalist experienced in climate communication and editorial leadership, has been named executive director at the Metcalf Institute at the University of Rhode Island.

The Metcalf Institute, URI says, provides science journalists, science communicators and scientists with professional development to expand and elevate discussion on environmental concerns. Warner will begin her new role with URI on Nov. 20 and will succeed the institute’s longtime executive director, Sunshine Menezes.

“The foundation that has been built to train journalists in how science and scientists work and, in turn, supporting scientists to amplify their research to wider audiences is phenomenal, especially in the area of inclusive science communication,” Warner said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to building on that foundation as we face the global climate crisis.”

The university says Warner has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist. The Wall Street Journal, Fast Co., Dow Jones and AOL Inc. are among the news organizations Warner has worked for in her career, URI said.

- Advertisement -

Warner most recently served as the climate director for Solutions Journalism Network, where she helped shift coverage of climate from “unsolvable and apocalyptic to rigorous evidence-based reporting” that impels communities to act, URI said.

As the Metcalf Institute’s new director, Warner will oversee the program to further help engage the public in discussing various matters related to the environment.

“Now more than ever, the important work of the institute is invaluable as we work to inform the public about how to mitigate, adapt and take action to support their communities as we all face global climate change,” Warner said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.