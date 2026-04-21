URI board chair, spouse give $2.1M for new scholarship; latest in major gifts

By
-
Marco Cook, left, chair of the University of Rhode Island board of trustees, and her spouse, Renee Cohen, have gifted the university $2.1 million to create the Cook-Cohen Scholars Program, an endowed scholarship program. / COURTESY MARGO COOK AND RENEE COHEN

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island’s board of trustees chair and her spouse have given the university $2.1 million to create a new endowed scholarship program that will provide full four-year awards to top students from across the country and around the world. Margo Cook, a 1986 URI graduate and founding chair of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR