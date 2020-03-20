URI confirms staffer tested positive for COVID-19

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island confirmed late Thursday that a staffer has tested positive for COVID-19. The university said the staffer is at home in self-isolation.

URI also said it is trying identify other individuals who were in contact with the ill staffer and arrange for them to be under self-quarantine. The unknown area at URI where the unnamed individual worked has been “appropriately cleaned,” URI said.

Earlier Thursday, URI announced that it will suspend face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

