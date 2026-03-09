URI Counseling Center adds new facility dog

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island’s latest addition to its counseling services brings a new type of support for students.

Winsome, or “Winnie,” a two-year-old golden retriever-labrador mix, has joined the university counseling center as a “facility dog.”

The role goes beyond that of a therapy dog: In addition to providing emotional support, facility dogs are bred and trained to assist with specific tasks such as deep pressure therapy, a set of sensory techniques designed to calm the nervous system.

“There’s a lot of research around animal assisted interventions and the benefits that they can have on a college campus,” said Danielle Madden, a licensed social worker and URI clinical counselor and care manager.

- Advertisement -

“I think that a lot of students feel a sense of calmness when they’re able to interact with a dog on campus,” she added. “Some of them miss their dogs at home. With the stress that students deal with daily, there’s a benefit to having a program like this.”

Winnie also provides “a bridge for students who might not be comfortable enough to come and talk to us” at events or informational tables, Madden said, “but they’re comfortable enough to come and ask, ‘Can I pet your dog?’”

Winnie was originally trained as a guide dog for people with visual impairments like blindness, but was reassigned as a “career change dog” due to sensitivity to harnesses and vests.

The university’s Psychological Consultation Center had previously reported success with its two therapy dogs, Basil and Betty: Department director Lindsay Anderson said that the dogs are fully booked, with more requests for interaction than availability.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.