URI engineering college, 401 Tech Bridge collaborate to assist R.I.-based materials manufacturers

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island College of Engineering and 401 Tech Bridge are partnering to support three Rhode Island-based advanced-materials manufacturers who were named winners of 401 Tech Bridge’s Materials Innovation Challenge.

The winners include two Bristol-based manufacturers, Canapitsit Customs LLC and TxV Aerospace Composites, and Pawtucket-based Nautilus Defense. URI said each company was selected from a pool of applicants from across the U.S.

URI said multiple engineering professionals will collaborate with the three winners by offering research, modeling, validation assistance and support, and testing to accelerate developing advanced materials and technologies. The university also said students will gain experience in the program by working on real-world projects and interacting with industry professionals by solving problems with the three companies.

401 Tech Bridge will provide $35,000 per project to URI to support the collaboration, URI said, with the work slated to commence early this year.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.