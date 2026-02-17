URI gets $210K for Cliff Walk project, coastal resilience

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island has received $210,000 from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation to better protect against storm-driven erosion and flooding in coastal communities. The funding will specifically support two projects to protect critical infrastructure and improve emergency preparedness, as well as long-term measures for Jamestown, Newport, Block Island and Prudence Island. “This investment enables URI to deliver the cutting-edge science, technology and community partnerships needed to protect our shoreline, strengthen local resilience and ensure these treasured places remain safe and vibrant for generations to come,” said Marc Parlange, URI president. The first project is the Island Resilience Cohort, a rapid assessment and information exchange process to identify flooding solutions for the four islands. This cohort will strengthen inter-island collaboration and support the development of practical tools and strategies to enhance the resilience of roads, schools, housing and emergency services that serve year-round, low- to middle-income residents. The program will be launched using $160,000 of the award. The remaining $50,000 will enable the collection of topographic data along Newport’s 3.5-mile Cliff Walk using drone technology, as well as supporting the city’s efforts to determine methods and products to aid resilience planning. This funding will directly benefit more than 60,000 year-round residents, as well as over 1.4 million annual visitors to Cliff Walk. The van Beuren Charitable Foundation was established in 1986 and focuses on quality-of-life projects in Newport County, primarily in landscapes and the built environment, education and health. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.