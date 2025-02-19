URI increasing tuition next year by 3.5%

By
-
THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND will increase its tuition next year by 3.5%. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – University of Rhode Island students will have to pay more next year to attend the state land-grant school. The university’s board of trustees on Tuesday approved 3.5% tuition increases for both in-state and out-of-state students. Tuition rates for in-state students will increase from $14,630 currently to $15,148, according to information presented to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display