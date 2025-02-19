URI increasing tuition next year by 3.5%

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – University of Rhode Island students will have to pay more next year to attend the state land-grant school.
The university’s board of trustees on Tuesday approved 3.5% tuition increases for both in-state and out-of-state students. Tuition rates for in-state students will increase from $14,630 currently to $15,148, according to information presented to the board. Out-of-state students will pay $36,070 in tuition next year, up from $31,084.
Additionally, the board approved a modest 0.7% increase in undergraduate mandatory fees. Those fees include student activities, fitness and wellness center, health services, technology and transportation.
Overall, URI's education costs next year will be $17,476 for in-state students and $38,398 for out-of-state students. URI officials told the board that this increase “optimizes resources” to offset critical operations, as well as limiting any potential enrollment declines. URI says a 4% tuition increase could result in a 1%-2% enrollment decline and every 0.5% enrollment decrease equates a $1.1 million loss in tuition net of financial aid.
The board also approved increasing its financial aid budget to more than $156 million, marking another all-time high. Last year, that budget was slightly more than $150 million.
“We are dedicated to offering a high-quality education and robust student experience,” said URI board Chairperson Margo Cook said in a statement. “We continue to make strategic investments in the physical environment, academic programs, and student services that have set our university apart, while also managing the financial realities faced by our students and their families.”
URI tuition increases come soon after Brown University recently increased its respective tuition for next year by 4.5%
