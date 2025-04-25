URI lab is a real (plant) lifesaver for farms, landscapers

By
-
PLANT PROGNOSIS: Keiddy Urrea-Morawicki, director of the Plant Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, works in the lab. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
PLANT PROGNOSIS: Keiddy Urrea-Morawicki, director of the Plant Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, works in the lab. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Roots Farm co-owner Kelli Roberts’ Asian greens were wilting and she wasn’t sure what was causing the problem, so she contacted the Plant Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Rhode Island cooperative extension for help. Greg Donovan, manager of SeaScape Inc. in Coventry, also turned to the lab for help when arborvitae at the lawn

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay: Why We Need to Talk About Maternal Mental Health

Q&A with Megin Dalton, MD, Center for Women’s Health at South County Health Each May,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display