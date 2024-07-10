URI launches summer 2024 young innovators lab

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A new series of summer programming at the University of Rhode Island seeks to prepare the next generation of innovators for careers in science, technology and design.

The initiative, hosted by the university library’s MakerSpace, opens to a series of inaugural cohorts this month. The program will offer the following three tracks through late August and is open to Rhode Islanders aged 12-16:

2D & 3D Design & Prototyping Camp, July 8–12

Screen Printing & T-Shirt Making Camp, Aug. 13–16

Young Women in STEAM Camp, Aug. 19–23

Each series will run daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 10 spots open in each track. Keith Ranaldi, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the URI library, and Seiji Abe, assistant director of library technology spaces at URI, will lead the labs.

Registration expenses range from $280 to $350 before fees and will fund “equipment upgrades and expanded offerings for URI students,” according to the university.

Those interested may learn more and register here.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.