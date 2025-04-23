URI launching new educational leadership master’s program this fall

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A new master’s degree in educational leadership and policy will be launched by the University of Rhode Island’s Feinstein College of Education in the fall.

The university says the new program is designed for working professionals to become school leaders within K-12 education through equity, instructional leadership and policy-informed practice.

Students in the new degree program will develop skills to build a collaborative professional culture within schools, URI says, plus create a community that promotes student success and social and emotional well-being beyond the classrooms.

“There’s a clear need for school leaders who are prepared to handle the real challenges facing today’s schools – academic recovery, staff support, policy implementation, and community engagement,” Dan Kelley, URI associate professor and program director, said in a statement. “Many aspiring leaders are looking for a program that’s flexible, grounded in practice, and aligned with certification. This program was built to meet that need and to help educators grow into confident, effective leaders.”

URI says the program will be open to teachers, instructional coaches, deans and other educators. Applications are being accepted and additional information is available on URI’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.