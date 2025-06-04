URI names VanderGheynst new College of the Environment and Life Sciences dean

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Jean VanderGheynst, who has been the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s engineering dean for six years, has been named the new dean for the University of Rhode Island’s College of the Environment and Life Sciences.

The college is known for its interdisciplinary approach to addressing global changes within environmental sustainability, agriculture and public health, the university says. VanderGheynst succeeds John Kirby, who retired from the university in March, and will start her new role on July 1.

During her tenure as UMass Dartmouth’s dean from 2018 through 2024, VanderGheynst played a pivotal role in enhancing research initiatives and strengthening educational programs there, URI said. During her time there, she also served as interim dean at UMass Dartmouth’s School for Marine Science and Technology for three years, according to URI.

VanderGheynst will lead the College of the Environment and Life Sciences’ advancement and quality of academic, research and extension programs, URI said. Her role as dean will include implementing efforts to obtain external private and public support.

“With its land- and sea-grant missions and strong foundation in research and teaching excellence, community engagement, and interdisciplinary collaboration, the college is well positioned to address regional and global grand challenges,” VanderGheynst said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.