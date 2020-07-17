URI president Dooley earned $443K in 2019

PROVIDENCE – University of Rhode Island President David M. Dooley earned $443,136 in 2019, according to a new report released Friday by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The new report highlights the executive compensation earned last year by the top 278 public college leaders across the U.S. Dooley ranks No. 160 on the Chronicle’s new list. Dooley earned $426,333 in 2018.

In 2019, Dooley’s base pay was $401,025. He also earned $36,092 in bonus pay and had $6,019 in nontaxable benefits. Dooley, who announced in May that he will be retiring from the university in June 2021, earned $88,592 in retirement benefits. Dooley is the only Rhode Island-based public college leader noted in the list.

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Chancellor Robert E. Johnson is ranked No. 114 on the Chronicle’s list for compensation, earning $532,085 in 2019. Johnson, who is resigning from UMass Dartmouth in September as chancellor to become the next president of Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., received $378,577 in base pay last year. He also earned $97,538 in bonus pay, $55,154 in other pay, which includes housing and auto allowances, and $816 in nontaxable benefits.

Johnson also received $39,214 in retirement benefits and $35,000 in pay set aside, according to the Chronicle. In 2018, Johnson earned $521,519.

