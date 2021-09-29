URI president Parlange to speak at Chamber’s Economic Outlook Forum

PROVIDENCE – Marc B. Parlange, the new University of Rhode Island president, will speak during the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Outlook Forum, which will be held virtually on Thursday.

Parlange began his tenure at URI on Aug. 1 as the university’s 12th president. He succeeds David M. Dooley, who retired from URI as president after 12 years at the helm.

During Thursday’s event, Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce President Laurie White will host a featured conversation with Parlange.

Cost to attend the virtual event is $40 for an individual reservation and $500 for a virtual corporate table of eight. Registration for the event can be done by visiting the Chamber’s website.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.