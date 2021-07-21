URI professor creates app showing early warning risk maps on environmental conditions

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A University of Rhode Island professor, along with a team of researchers, has developed an app that serves as an early warning device based on environmental conditions derived from satellite observations.

Ali Shafqat Akanda, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, helped create CholeraMap, which gives users warnings on the presence of cholera, an acute diarrheal infection induced by drinking water that is contaminated with bacteria. URI said Akanda has been studying the link between cholera and climate changes and the water environment since he was a Tufts University doctoral student.

The university said the app displays a color-coded map where cholera “hot spots” are located based on environmental data from satellites, such as water scarcity, air and ground temperature, and rainfall extremes.

Along with showing low-, medium- or high-risk levels, the app also offers recommendations on how to stay safe, including boiling water before use and not swimming or fishing in bodies of water to avoid the deadly sickness.

- Advertisement -

“In the first 24 to 48 hours of contracting cholera, people are most likely to die from dehydration from the high frequency of diarrhea,” said Akanda in a statement. “The shops and pharmacies sell rehydration solutions, so people in Bangladesh know where to find it in a hurry or how to make it.”

Akanda says the app could be implemented in other parts of the world where cholera is a health risk.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.