URI professor receives $500K grant to combat cyberattacks

HUI LIN, assistant professor of engineering at the University of Rhode Island, was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to help develop programs designed to disrupt cyberattacks. He and his team received the five-year grant for their “CAREER: PARP: Mislead Physical-Disruption Attacks by Preemptive Anti-Reconnaissance for Power Grids’ Cyber-Physical Infrastructures” project.…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
To be the trusted business news and information source for the Rhode Island and Southeastern MA business community providing timely, insightful, in-depth and breaking news coverage that advances individual and company growth and success in local, state and global markets.