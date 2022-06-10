URI professor receives $500K grant to combat cyberattacks

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

HUI LIN, assistant professor of engineering at the University of Rhode Island, was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to help develop programs designed to disrupt cyberattacks. He and his team received the five-year grant for their “CAREER: PARP: Mislead Physical-Disruption Attacks by Preemptive Anti-Reconnaissance for Power Grids’ Cyber-Physical Infrastructures” project.…