URI professor using virtual reality to tackle body image disorders

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – With the aim to better understand the uses and psychological effects of 3D scanning, which could prove valuable in intervention measures for people with body image disorders, University of Rhode Island College of Business professor Jessica Strübel-Bickerstaff is using 3D body scan technology and a virtual reality headset “to give people an accurate representation of their size and shape.”

Strübel-Bickerstaff says she came up with the idea while teaching at the University of North Texas.

“It’s showing their height, their shape and accurate proportions,” she said. “Body visualization goes beyond just weight and clothing size.”

Study participants are scanned using 12 sensors to create an avatar that provides a detailed 3D representation of their body.

Strübel-Bickerstaff, who holds a doctorate in consumer studies and social psychology, sought funding to obtain a scanner for the college behavioral lab at URI and is now trying to determine how 3D simulations may better help with the prevention and treatment of these disorders.

Taking about 10 seconds, the 3D scan offers a comprehensive assessment and generates significant and biometrically accurate images of the body – including a 3D rendering and more than 100 different measurements – which can then be used to help estimate body shape and size.

This is followed by a 20-minute survey to gauge people’s experience.

Strübel-Bickerstaff’s findings are based primarily on participant feedback. And further testing in clinical settings will be necessary to draw more-definitive conclusions, she said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.