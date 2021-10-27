URI raises $1.4M during Day of Giving

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island raised more than $1.4 million during its Day of Giving held on Oct. 7.

URI said the day saw more than 3,400 donors contribute to giving to the university during the daylong effort, with 32% of all gifts received coming from new donors.

The funds brought in doubled the support for varsity athletic teams and athletes over last year, the university said.

Other initiatives supported by the donated gifts to URI include Women in Philanthropy, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, student access and strategic initiatives.

- Advertisement -

URI said donor analytics pointed to a year-to-year increase in giving participation from parents, faculty, students and staff.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.