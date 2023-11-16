URI receives $250K gift to support new on-campus sustainability initiative

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island is launching a new on-campus sustainability initiative, and the university received some financial from the Schwab Charitable Fund to make the initiative a reality.

URI announced Thursday that it received a $247,895 charitable gift, made possible by Eric and Wendy Schmidt – the latter a co-founder of the 11th Hour Racing sailing team – to launch the URI Sustainability First Initiative. The initiative, the university says, will accelerate the efforts of URI students, faculty and staff to turn research and thought leadership into practical application by advancing sustainability practices across the university’s campuses.

The funds that URI received will support its efforts currently underway to increase usage of compostable utensils and serveware at on-campus events and dining halls, URI said, as well as install new solar trash and recycling receptacles. Additionally, the funds will also help create a new sustainability fellows program at URI, it said, to engage and train undergraduate students who are passionate about sustainability related careers. The fellows, URI said, will also engage and education URI members on campus about best practices regarding sustainability, such as better ways on composting and disposal.

“From reducing greenhouse gas emissions to maintaining resource-efficient, high-performing, healthy buildings, the University of Rhode Island is committed to creating a more sustainable campus environment,” URI President Marc B. Parlange said in a statement. “This gift … will support our ongoing efforts to eliminate single-use plastic, strengthen on campus food waste composting, and shape a greener, more sustainable future for our university and our state.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.