URI Research Foundation’s Rumsey, CIC Providence’s Messier among honorees recognized at PBN’s C-Suite Awards

PROVIDENCE – Peter Rumsey feels that true leadership is not about commanding or receiving personal gain, but rather serving others and empowering them to reach their full potential.
Rumsey, the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation’s chief business development officer who was named the 2024 Career Achiever for Providence Business News’ annual C-Suite Awards program, said Thursday leaders lead by example and prioritize the needs of their team members above their own. Plus, cultivating an environment where everyone’s voice is heard is paramount, Rumsey said.
“They inspire trust, foster collaboration and create a sense of purpose and belonging that transcends their individual aspirations,” Rumsey said.
Rumsey and CIC Providence LLC General Manager Stacey Messier were among 12 top C-level executives from the public, private and nonprofit sectors recognized Thursday in a ceremony at the Omni Providence Hotel for their efforts as innovators, community leaders and role models. Messier spearheaded efforts to grow the development of a dynamic offshore wind community that Providence boasts today. Under her leadership, CIC Providence's offshore wind cluster has expanded to now include more than 30 organizations, including Venterra Group, Boskalis, Boston Energy and Crowley.
The other 2024 C-Suite honorees, based on category, are:
ENTERPRISE PRIVATE COMPANY
LARGE PRIVATE COMPANY
- Michael Marrone, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island executive vice president and chief financial officer
- Paul Pinto, The RISE Group Inc. chief information officer
SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY
- Stephanie Clift, Stanley Tree Service Inc. vice president of finance
- Milton Goncalves, John Matouk & Co. chief operating officer
- Jennifer St. Pierre, Fall River Five Cent Savings Bank (BankFive) chief financial officer and treasurer
NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES
- Nisha Cordero, Marstone Inc. chief people officer and general counsel
- Corey McCarty, CCA Health Rhode Island senior vice president and general manager
- Thomas Riel, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau senior vice president
- David Boscia, Newport Mental Health chief clinical officer
- Robert Bush, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. chief operating officer
